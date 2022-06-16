Norton Motorcycles Launch Re-engineered V4SV - the Definitive British Superbike

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • V4SV is a stunning homage to Norton’s 100-year racing prowess and success at the Isle of Man TT - imagined on the track, born on the road • Only British designed and built superbike available • Built at the new multi-million-pound headquarters in Solihull • Full specification of bike revealed, priced at £44,000 • Manufacturer will focus on fulfilling the deposit holders’ orders • For a detailed video overview of the bike: youtu.be/b-U-LmFO1Wo • To see the bike in action: youtu.be/GbuArArM-No • Register interest in V4SV at www.nortonmotorcycles.com/range/v4sv Norton Motorcycles has today launched the re-engineered V4SV – the ultimate British superbike. Inspired by Norton’s 100 years of racing prowess and success at the Isle of Man TT, the new V4SV will be the only British designed and built superbike in production in the UK. Priced at £44,000, the Norton V4SV will be built at Norton’s recently opened multi-million-pound factory in Solihull, Birmingham. Norton will prioritise the deposit orders placed before TVS acquired the company in April 2020. About V4SV* The re-engineered V4SV is available in two colour options: Carbon and Manx Silver. The Manx Silver option is finished in striking silver bodywork with red and carbon pinstripes, a black front number board and red OZ Racing forged aluminium wheels. The V4SV Carbon option features exposed carbon fibre body work finish and carbon fibre BST wheels for reduced weight and unrivalled response. Both Norton V4SV colour options feature carbon fibre fuel tank and body work, a TIG-welded aluminium tube frame handcrafted and polished to a mirror finish, and a Union Jack on the tail of the motorcycle. Elsewhere, to offer the ultimate superbike experience, each model is powered by Norton’s own liquid-cooled 1200cc, 72-degree V4 engine, and optimised to produce 185bhp at 12,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The frame is aerospace graded aluminium, which was designed and developed at the world’s most rigorous race track - the Isle of Man TT. A full quick shift and auto blipper system, adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo disc brakes, a sophisticated lean-angle sensitive traction-control and three engine modes (wet, road and sport) are all offered on this British motorcycle. As standard, the Norton V4SV is fitted with LED lighting for low beam, high beam, indicators and tail light, alongside a keyless ignition system. Also fitted is a full-colour six-inch TFT display, which includes a rear view camera functionality and an under-seat carbon fibre 15-litre fuel tank, with Kevlar reinforcement. Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said, “Two years ago, Norton inherited the V4 - a bike imagined on the track but born for the road. A bike that promised to blend poise, performance, and power. Over the last 18 months we have worked tirelessly putting this machine through our new world-class facilities in Solihull to proudly deliver on our promise to Norton owners. Thanks to TVS investing £100 million in Norton, and us subsequently investing wisely in our engineering processes and brand-new manufacturing base, we have ensured barely a part hasn’t been improved on from the bike we inherited. The V4SV is unlike anything on the market today, by design, but its everything you expect in a bike built by unapproachable Norton. Short gearing and engaging power make this a perfect bike for the road. This is the ultimate British superbike that will challenge and excite riders from the moment they get on the bike to the moment they get off. It is undoubtedly a beautiful piece of art. We are incredibly proud of what we have produced given the challenges we have faced getting it to the start line. Importantly, this new Norton V4SV marks just the first step on our exciting vision for the brand.” Register interest in the bike at www.nortonmotorcycles.com/range/v4sv.

To watch a detailed overview of the bike, see here: youtu.be/b-U-LmFO1Wo.

To see the V4SV in action, go to: youtu.be/GbuArArM-No. Full Specification Engine • Engine Type: Norton 72-degree liquid-cooled V4, 1200cc. Chain-driven cams with idler gear for reduced engine height. Titanium inlet valves. Slipper clutch.

• Bore & Stroke: 82mm x 56.8mm.

• Compression Ratio: 13.6:1.

• Fuel injection: Electronic fuel-injection system. 8-fuel injectors. Full drive-by-wire system independent on front and rear banks of cylinders for ultimate control and feel. Performance • Power: 185bhp @ 12,500rpm.

• Torque: 125Nm @ 9,000rpm. Styling • Bodywork: Full carbon fibre.

• Fuel Tank: Under-seat carbon fibre 15-litre fuel tank, with Kevlar reinforcement.

• Footrests: Billet footrests and pedals. Chassis • Chassis Type: Aluminium tubular chassis. Aerospace 5-axis CNC machined outriggers and headstock. Frame is hand TIG welded at Norton HQ and hand-polished to a mirror finish.

• Adjustable Geometry: Adjustable rake angle, steering offset and swingarm pivot.

• Swingarm: Braced and underslung single-sided billet swingarm with rising rate linkage geometry developed from the TT race bikes.

• Wheelbase: 1434mm.

• Dry Weight: 193kg.

• Headstock Angle: 23.9 degrees.

• Yokes: Billet top and bottom.

• Wheels: Carbon model: Carbon fibre BSTs. Manx model: Oz racing forged aluminium.

• Steering Damper: Ohlins damper. Note: Chassis design was developed at the world’s most rigorous race track – the Isle of Man TT. Brakes • Front Brakes: 2 x 330mm floating discs. Radially mounted Brembomonobloccalipers. Brembo discs, and Brembo master cylinder.

• Rear Brakes: Brembo 245mm rear disc. Brembocaliper and master-cylinder. Suspension • Front Suspension: Ohlins NIX30 system front fork. Fully adjustable.

• Rear Suspension: Ohlins TTXGP Norton bespoke fully adjustable rear shock. Electronics • Lighting: LED lighting for low beam, high beam, indicators and tail light.

• Instruments: Full-colour 6-inch display with auto brightness adjustment. Includes rear view camera functionality (does not replace rear view mirrors), DRL-style lighting mode and rider ‘Engine Mode’ adjustment.

• Engine Modes: Wet, Road and Sport.

• Quick Shift: Full quick shift system and auto blipper.

• Electronic Aids: Linked to Engine Mode: Lean-angle sensitive traction-control using six-axis • Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Ignition: Keyless ignition system with electronic steering lock (manual fuel filler cap). Colour Options • Manx Silver • Carbon About Norton Motorcycles Norton Motorcycles was founded in 1898 as a manufacturer of fittings and parts to the two-wheel trade. Norton Motorcycles went on to become one of the most iconic British motorcycle brands, manufacturing famous models such as the 650SS, Atlas, Commando, Dominator, Manx, Navigator and more - constantly innovating in motorcycle technology, with features advantageous for lightness and strength in motorcycle racing. Norton Motorcycles has an unrivalled history in motorsport and the brand name is synonymous with Isle of Man TT racing. In April 2020, Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company, India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer. Under the leadership of TVS, Norton is based out of a new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British motorcycles in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern day machinery for consistently high quality. For media enquiries: For any enquiries, please contact Performance Communications at norton@performancecomms.com Website: www.nortonmotorcycles.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/NortonMotorcycles Twitter: www.twitter.com/norton_moto Instagram: www.instagram.com/norton.motorcycles LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/norton-motorcycles. PWR PWR

