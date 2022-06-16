EasyJet gains EU okay to acquire Lisbon airport slots from TAP

Left Menu

"EasyJet has now priority to conclude with TAP Air Portugal the agreement for the slot transfer that will allow easyJet to expand its operations at Lisbon airport and offer new flights as of 30 October 2022," the European Commission said in a statement. Under the 3.2-billion-euro ($3.3 billion) rescue plan, TAP which is 72.5% controlled by the Portuguese state, was forced to reduce its fleet size, cut more than 2,900 jobs and reduce wages.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:16 IST
EasyJet Image Credit: Wikipedia
Under the 3.2-billion-euro ($3.3 billion) rescue plan, TAP which is 72.5% controlled by the Portuguese state, was forced to reduce its fleet size, cut more than 2,900 jobs and reduce wages. ($1 = 0.9604 euros)

