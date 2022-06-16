MicroGO raises Rs 6 crore to strengthen sales & marketing

Bio-technology firm MicroGO has raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-series funding from angel investors in Kolkata, the city-based company said on Thursday.

The funds raised would be used primarily for strengthening the company's sales and marketing activities.

''This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business as we are focusing on increasing the outreach of our products and solutions. What we are building in this space is very significant, since hygiene and infection control practices are looked upon as an expenditure and thus not given its due attention'', MicroGO founder Rachna Dave said.

''This infusion of capital will enable us to strengthen our presence in India by expanding the reach network and creating on ground hygiene consultants,'' Dave also the company's CEO said in a company statement.

Recently, MicroGO launched GOassure MAX, an internet of things enabled solutions, that automates hand hygiene, saving water and other operational costs, empowering businesses to deliver consistent hygiene practices, the statement said.

