Left Menu

MicroGO raises Rs 6 crore to strengthen sales & marketing

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:37 IST
MicroGO raises Rs 6 crore to strengthen sales & marketing
  • Country:
  • India

Bio-technology firm MicroGO has raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-series funding from angel investors in Kolkata, the city-based company said on Thursday.

The funds raised would be used primarily for strengthening the company's sales and marketing activities.

''This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business as we are focusing on increasing the outreach of our products and solutions. What we are building in this space is very significant, since hygiene and infection control practices are looked upon as an expenditure and thus not given its due attention'', MicroGO founder Rachna Dave said.

''This infusion of capital will enable us to strengthen our presence in India by expanding the reach network and creating on ground hygiene consultants,'' Dave also the company's CEO said in a company statement.

Recently, MicroGO launched GOassure MAX, an internet of things enabled solutions, that automates hand hygiene, saving water and other operational costs, empowering businesses to deliver consistent hygiene practices, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022