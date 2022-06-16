Unemployment rate dips to 8.2 pc in Jan-Mar 2022: NSO survey

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas dipped to 8.2 percent in January-March 2022 from 9.3 percent in the year-ago quarter, showed a periodic labor force survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labor force.

Joblessness was high in January-March in 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of the lockdown restrictions in the country, which were imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The unemployment rate for persons of age 15 years and above in October-December 2021 was 8.7 percent in urban areas, the 14th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed.

It also showed that the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 10.1 percent in January-March, 2022 from 11.8 percent a year ago. It was 10.5 percent in October-December 2021.

Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas dipped to 7.7 percent in January-March 2022 compared to 8.6 percent a year ago. It was 8.3 percent in October-December 2021.

Labour force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 47.3 percent in the January-March quarter of 2022, down from 47.5 percent in the same period a year ago. It was 47.3 percent in October-December 2021.

Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labor for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and, therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons.

NSO launched PLFS in April 2017. Based on PLFS, a quarterly bulletin is brought out giving estimates of labor force indicators namely unemployment rate, Worker Population Ratio (WPR), Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), and distribution of workers by broad status in employment and industry of work in CWS.

The estimates of unemployed persons in CWS give an average picture of unemployment in a short period of seven days during the survey period.

In the CWS approach, a person is considered unemployed if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the period.

Labour force, according to CWS, is the number of persons either employed or unemployed on an average in a week preceding the date of the survey. LFPR is defined as the percentage of the population in the labor force.

WPR (in percent) in CWS in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 43.4 percent in January-March 2022, up from 43.1 percent in the same period a year ago. It was 43.2 percent in October-December 2021.

Thirteen quarterly bulletins corresponding to the quarter ending December 2018 to the quarter ending December 2021 have already been released. The present quarterly bulletin is the 14th in the series for the January-March 2022 quarter.

