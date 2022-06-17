Left Menu

U.S. transport chief pushes airlines to ensure reliable summer operations - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 05:01 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday pushed airline chief executives to scrutinize whether they can reliably operate flight schedules amid rising demand, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

Buttigieg also called on airlines to improve passenger customer services in order to ensure passengers can rebook flights after cancellations, the source said.

He also told airlines the Federal Aviation Administration would be increasing air traffic controller staffing to support the new demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

