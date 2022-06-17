U.S. transport chief pushes airlines to ensure reliable summer operations - source

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday pushed airline chief executives to scrutinize whether they can reliably operate flight schedules amid rising demand, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

Buttigieg also called on airlines to improve passenger customer services in order to ensure passengers can rebook flights after cancellations, the source said.

He also told airlines the Federal Aviation Administration would be increasing air traffic controller staffing to support the new demand.

