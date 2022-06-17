U.S. transport chief pushes airlines to ensure reliable summer operations - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 05:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday pushed airline chief executives to scrutinize whether they can reliably operate flight schedules amid rising demand, a source briefed on the meeting told Reuters.
Buttigieg also called on airlines to improve passenger customer services in order to ensure passengers can rebook flights after cancellations, the source said.
He also told airlines the Federal Aviation Administration would be increasing air traffic controller staffing to support the new demand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Transportation
- Pete Buttigieg
- Federal Aviation Administration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. in talks with Spain, Canada about taking more refugees -sources
FOREX-Rising U.S. yields help dollar higher
WRAPUP 1-Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13
U.S.-backed Syrian force warns against new Turkish attack