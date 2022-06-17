Left Menu

B'luru airport gets best regional airport in South Asia award

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru BLR Airport on Friday said it has bagged the best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said.The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, on June 16.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Friday said it has bagged the best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. BLR Airport has been accorded this recognition after being adjudged by customers, who vote for the airport with the best customer service every year, in a survey conducted globally, it said in a statement. From check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said.

The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, on June 16. ''The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, Presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance,'' according to the statement.

