3 killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Kathua

Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, police said. The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.

PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:18 IST
Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said. The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said. He said rescuers immediately swung into action and recovered three bodies from the scene. The six injured people were rushed to a hospital. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical, the official said.

