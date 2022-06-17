Iraq's Kurdistan working to establish two oil firms -statement
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:26 IST
Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is working to establish two oil companies, a spokesperson said on Friday.
The KRG's new oil firm KROC would specialize in oil exploration, while the second - KOMO - would focus on oil exports and marketing from the semi-autonomous region.
The regional government has presented the idea and discussed it with the federal government in Baghdad recently, the KRG spokesperson said in a statement.
