Ukraine to scrap visa-free travel for Russians from July 1

Ukraine is scrapping visa-free entry for Russians and will require them to obtain visas from July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"According to a decision that is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, 2022," the Ukrainian president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)