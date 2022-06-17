Left Menu

Telangana govt to launch T-Hub 2.0 on June 28

It has helped to contribute immensely to the Indian innovation ecosystem by institutionalising innovation programmes for startups, corporations, and more, and building a global innovation hub. T-Hub which touched more than 1,800 startups through various programmes and initiatives has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 corporates like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, it said.

The Telangana government will be inaugurating business incubator T-Hub 2.0 in Hyderabad on June 28, an official release said on Friday.

The new building comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet which makes it the world's largest innovation campus, the second largest being startup incubator Station F based in France, it said.

Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad. ''This (T-Hub 2.0) will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem which will house more than 2,000 startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers,'' T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said.

