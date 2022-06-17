Left Menu

A number of reforms taken to boost coal production: Pralhad Joshi

The Government has taken a number of reforms in the last eight years to boost the production of coal to meet the growing demands in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Updated: 17-06-2022 19:14 IST
The Government has taken a number of reforms in the last eight years to boost the production of coal to meet the growing demands in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. Joshi said a number of path-breaking reforms have been undertaken to provide further fillip to overall coal production and offtake.

Joshi virtually released a report "Reforms & Achievements of Ministry of Coal Since 2014" that highlights the major achievements of the ministry during the last eight years. The minister recalled the valuable guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from time to time, to bring about key policy changes. Joshi pointed out that coal sector achievements will be an inspiration to the other segments of the economy.

Addressing the function, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said that all efforts are on to double the production of coking coal domestically. Despite fast escalating demand, the Ministry of Coal has taken a number of initiatives to make available coal at stable prices, he said.

The Secretary highlighted the role played by the coal sector in providing further momentum to the economic growth. The reform measures taken by the government in coal sector in the last eight years include amendments of Acts, innovative efforts in commercial coal mining, coal import substitution, first mile connectivity, corporate social responsibility of Coal India Ltd and subsidiaries, environ- friendly initiatives and afforestation drive. (ANI)

