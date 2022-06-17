Verizon, AT&T agree to some C-Band aviation protections until mid-2023

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Verizon Communications and AT&T have agreed to delay some C-Band 5G usage until mid-July as air carriers work to retrofit airplanes to ensure they will not face interference.

The two carriers agreed in January to delay through July 5 switching on some wireless towers and depowering others near airports. Verizon said Friday the new agreement will allow it to "lift the voluntary limitations on our 5G network deployment around airports in a staged approach over the coming months meaning even more consumers and businesses will benefit from the tremendous capabilities of 5G technology."

