U.S. Export-Import Bank says board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing sale

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 01:52 IST
  • United States

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Friday said its board of directors approved an $811 million loan guarantee to help finance the sale of Boeing aircraft to French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM SA.

EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would support aircraft assembled at Boeing's Renton, Washington, facility, which produces 737 MAX aircraft. It did not specify the number of aircraft involved in the transaction.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

