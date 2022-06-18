U.S. Export-Import Bank says board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing sale
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 01:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Friday said its board of directors approved an $811 million loan guarantee to help finance the sale of Boeing aircraft to French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM SA.
EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would support aircraft assembled at Boeing's Renton, Washington, facility, which produces 737 MAX aircraft. It did not specify the number of aircraft involved in the transaction.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. mission to Palestinians renamed, will report directly to Washington
Tens of thousands rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle
Pakistan rejects Washington's report on religious freedom
Thousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.