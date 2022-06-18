Avoid planning stays in Pangong Lake area without prior booking: Ladakh admin to tourists

Amid complaints of tourists facing hardships in getting accommodation in high-altitude areas due to a heavy rush, authorities in Ladakh have advised holidaymakers not to plan a stay in the Pangong Lake area without a prior booking. The tourism department of Ladakh also advised the tourists not to travel to high-altitude areas like Khardongla, Changla, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri, and Penzela before 48 hours have elapsed since their arrival in Leh.

''Pangong lake area is wildlife notified sanctuary and hence accommodation availability is limited. Considering the limited accommodation available, tourists/visitors should avoid plans of stay at Pangong without prior booking of accommodation,'' the Ladakh tourism department said in an advisory. Extending to almost 160km with one-third lying in India and the other two-thirds in China, the Pangong Lake is the world's highest saltwater water body at an altitude of 4,350 metres, and a great attraction for tourists visiting Ladakh. Its water, which seems to be dyed in blue, stands in stark contrast to the arid mountains surrounding it. The advisory was issued on Friday to ensure the safe and secure visit and stay of the tourists in the Union Territory of Ladakh. ''Tourists/visitors are advised to travel to Ladakh by road/air with proper pre-booking (through registered travel agents/tour operators) of accommodation...Tourists/visitors are advised to not travel to high altitude areas such as Khardongla, Changla, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri, Penzela, etc before 48 hours from the time of landing/arrival at Leh," the advisory read. To avoid inconvenience, the advisory asked the visitors to book a taxi/conveyance in advance through registered travel agents and tour operators. ''Tourists/visitors are advised to contribute to the maintenance of cleanliness at all tourist spots and along all routes. They are advised to respect nature, environment, local traditions, and culture and follow all rules, regulations and (official) advisories,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)