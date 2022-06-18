Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - IRNA
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
An Iranian F14 fighter jet crashed in the central Isfahan region on Saturday after a technical failure, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely and suffered only minor injuries, IRNA said.
"An Air Force F14 fighter plane suffered a technical failure during a mission this morning as it was landing in the Shahid Babaei base in Isfahan," IRNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- IRNA news agency
- IRNA
- Shahid
- Isfahan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian cleric appears unhurt after brief attack in central Iran
Report: Iranian police arrest man after attack on cleric
Iranian UN ambassador slams US sanctions as 'war' on Iranian people
Iranian cleric slightly hurt in knife attack - state media
Iranian pensioners protest against high living costs - reports