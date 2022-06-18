Left Menu

Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - IRNA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:46 IST
Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - IRNA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

An Iranian F14 fighter jet crashed in the central Isfahan region on Saturday after a technical failure, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely and suffered only minor injuries, IRNA said.

"An Air Force F14 fighter plane suffered a technical failure during a mission this morning as it was landing in the Shahid Babaei base in Isfahan," IRNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022