Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - IRNA

An Iranian F14 fighter jet crashed in the central Isfahan region on Saturday after a technical failure, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely and suffered only minor injuries, IRNA said.

"An Air Force F14 fighter plane suffered a technical failure during a mission this morning as it was landing in the Shahid Babaei base in Isfahan," IRNA said.

