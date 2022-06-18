Left Menu

MP: 8 dead, 36 hurt in 2 accidents in Shahdol, Betul

In Shahdol, five persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 36 injured after a mini-truck carrying them to a marriage function overturned around 9.30 pm on Friday in Tikahi village, a Beohari police station official said.The driver of the speeding mini-truck, which was carrying 42 persons from Dholar to a marriage function in Dol, lost control at a turn near a dhaba roadside eatery at Tikahi, Beohari police station in-charge Sudhir Soni told PTI.Ten of the injured are critical and are being treated in the Shahdol Medical College, and the rest in Beohari hospital.

PTI | Shahdol/Betul | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:53 IST
At least eight persons, including three teenage boys, were killed and 36 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol and Betul districts, police officials said on Saturday.

Five persons were killed in Shahdol and three in Betul, they added. In Shahdol, five persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 36 injured after a mini-truck carrying them to a marriage function overturned around 9.30 pm on Friday in Tikahi village, a Beohari police station official said.

''The driver of the speeding mini-truck, which was carrying 42 persons from Dholar to a marriage function in Dol, lost control at a turn near a dhaba (roadside eatery) at Tikahi,'' Beohari police station in-charge Sudhir Soni told PTI.

''Ten of the injured are critical and are being treated in the Shahdol Medical College, and the rest in Beohari hospital. The other deceased were in the 40-45 age group. The driver of the vehicle and the groom are safe,'' Soni said.

The driver has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

In Betul, a 21-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were killed when their motorcycle hit a stationary tractor-trolley late Friday night near Alampur on National Highway-59(A), said Chicholi police station in-charge Ajay Soni.

The accident occurred as the motorcyclists could not spot the tractor-trolley in the darkness, he said.

