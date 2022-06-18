Karnataka Bank CEO gets FE pillar of BFSI industry award

The city-headquartered Karnataka Bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara has been conferred with the 'FE Pillar of the BFSI Industry' award.

At the Financial Express modern BFSI summit held in Mumbai on Friday, Financial Express editor Shyamal Majumdar handed over the award to Mahabaleshwara for his contribution to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, a bank release said.

Expressing happiness, Mahabaleshwara said he is proud to receive the national level honour on behalf of the Karnataka Bank and consider it as an acknowledgement of the performance delivered by the bank over the years.

The bank has clocked its highest ever annual net profit of Rs 507.99 crore for the year that ended on March 31, 2022 in spite of COVID-19 affected economy, he said.

Mahabaleshwara dedicated the award to the bank's board of directors for their valuable guidance and unstinted support and to 8,500 plus staff of the bank, who have been steadfast and resilient in realising the growth aspirations of the bank, the release said.

