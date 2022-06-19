Left Menu

Delhi-bound flight catches fire soon after take off from Patna airport

A Delhi-bound flight caught fire soon after taking off on Sunday from Patna airport where it made an emergency landing after hovering for several minutes in the air, an official said.

The Spicejet aircraft took off at around 12.10 pm, and according to residents of localities adjacent to the airport, who claimed to have witnessed the spectacle, it caught fire immediately.

“None of the passengers have been hurt. Their journey to Delhi is being arranged by an alternative aircraft. What caused the fire is a matter of investigation,'' an official told reporters.

Passengers, who had a close shave, said they felt tremors inside the plane soon after the take off and the lights started turning off.

“We raised an alarm. The crew members asked us to keep calm and that an emergency landing was being made,'' they said.

Fire engines were deployed at the airstrip where the emergency landing was made though the flames had, by then, come under control.

