Train services in TN continue to be hit due to 'Agnipath' protests

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Railway on Sunday said it has canceled some more trains due to the agitation against the Centre's Agnipath, an army recruitment scheme.

Protests have been on across the country since Friday against the scheme under which young people would be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for four years, including the period of training.

In an official announcement today, Southern Railway said the KSR Bengaluru-Sanghamitra Daily Express in both directions has been canceled while KSR Bengaluru-Patna Weekly Humsafar Super Fast Express stands canceled immediately.

Similarly, Gaya-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Chennai today, was canceled while KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Superfast Express operated on Mondays has been canceled.

Southern Railway said it partially canceled New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express between Harisinga and KSR Bengaluru.

The protests against Agnipath turned ugly on Friday with an individual killed in Hyderabad while four others were injured when the police opened fire on protestors.

Over the last two days, Southern Railway had either partially or fully canceled several trains due to the protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

