Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains due to ‘Agnipath’ protests

The Eastern Railway on Sunday canceled or rescheduled several trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with northern parts of the country, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, owing to the stir against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme.

An ER official said the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express left Howrah station after its scheduled time of departure.

A total of 29 trains, including the Poorva Express, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Express, and the Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express have been canceled for the day, the official said.

Youths in several parts of the country have been protesting against the contentious defense recruitment scheme. Over the past few days, incidents of protesters vandalizing railway stations, setting trains on fire, and blocking roads and railway tracks have been reported from different cities and towns.

The official said the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express has also been canceled for Sunday due to operational constraints.

Assam has been hit by floods in several districts, which has crippled transportation services.

