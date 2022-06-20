HGS plans to set up new delivery centre in Mysuru, to hire 400 employees locally

Left Menu

President and CEO APAC, HGS, Pushkar Misra, said Mysuru has played a key role in HGS success before when we supported the domestic market and we expect that this new centre will help us aggressively grow our global delivery capabilities from India. The centre has a capacity of 480 seats and it can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:49 IST
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) announced on Monday it is setting up a new delivery centre in Mysuru. HGS said in a statement it expects to hire 400 employees locally by October 2022 and ''ramp up aggressively'' through the year. President and CEO – APAC, HGS, Pushkar Misra, said: “Mysuru has played a key role in HGS' success before when we supported the domestic market and we expect that this new centre will help us aggressively grow our global delivery capabilities from India.” The centre has a capacity of 480 seats and it can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts. To start with, the Mysuru centre will support a US client with international non-voice processes and back-office services, and add other clients subsequently. The company is looking to hire graduates with good English proficiency. Currently in India, HGS employs over 8,600 people across eight delivery centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vizag, the statement added.

