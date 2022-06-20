13 people injured after double-decker bus overturns in UP

Around 13 people were injured when a private double-decker bus overturned here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the bus was on its way to Punjab from Gonda, Superintendent of Police (city) Akhand Pratap Singh said.

''Around 13 passengers got seriously injured. They were admitted at the medical college,'' Singh said, adding that the bus driver fled from the spot.

According to passengers, the driver was reportedly driving the bus in an inebriated state.

In a tweet, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the CM has directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured persons.

