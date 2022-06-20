NFR cancels at least 26 trains due to Agnipath protests, floods

Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Monday canceled at least 26 trains due to violent agitations against the 'Agnipath' scheme of the Centre and damages wrecked by flood at several locations in Assam, an NFR official said. Several trains have also been short terminated, short originated, diverted, or rescheduled, he added. Besides those canceled on Monday, another five have been canceled for Tuesday, NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.

He said north-bound trains from Guwahati were mostly canceled or changes were made in their schedules due to the violent agitation against 'Agnipath' in Bihar which lead to damage to railway properties, including the burning of railway coaches. Trains bound for eastern Assam areas were canceled or changes made in the schedules because of floods in the state, De said.

Damages have been caused to railway tracks due to the breach caused by the flood at Chaparmukh junction in Kanpur section of Lumding and Harisinga–Tangla section of Rangiya division in Assam, he said in a statement. Among those canceled are Kamakhya-Gaya Express, Dibrugarh-Rajendranagar T Express, Seemachal Express, Avadh Assam Express, and several intercity trains.

Five trains have been short terminated or short originated, four diverted, and one rescheduled, the statement said. More than 20 trains have been canceled or the routes, destinations, or originating points changed under NFR since Thursday following flooding of tracks in Assam and violent protests and bandh in Bihar from the next day against Agnipath, the Armed Force recruitment scheme.

