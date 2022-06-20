Feature film "10 Nahi 40" released internationally on OTT; Streaming on Google Play Movies

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/ Reverberation Films): Feature film "10 Nahi 40" was released internationally directly on the OTT platform on June 15. Currently, it is streaming on Google Play Movies and also through YouTube in six countries including India, the United States, Canada, Australia, UK and Ireland.

Shortly the movie will also be available on iTunes movies in more than eighty countries worldwide. Keeping in mind the international audience, the movie has been released with English and Arabic subtitles.

"10 Nahi 40" is an exclusive comedy-drama with a powerful message for both the elderly and the young. It is for the first time that such a movie has been made on senior citizens, totally different from the ones made before. As its tagline suggests, the movie strongly emphasises that life is not to be measured by years but by the mirth and joy that is put into those years. The protagonist of the movie vehemently propagates that the word "Retirement" should be completely wiped out from the dictionary.

In addition, it sends a message to the younger generation to be more understanding and compassionate to their elders. The seniors should not be expected to merely spend time in doing routine household work and attending religious ceremonies. The spark of their younger years should always be kept alive in them as someone has rightly remarked "Old age does not cut the emotional wires in humans and the desire for fun, enjoyment, love, companionship and romance remain as they are there at a younger age." Elders however need more compassion and care as loneliness grips them more in comparison to youngsters, along with physical and mental health issues.

More than the money they need time. Youngsters should realize that what they give will ultimately be returned to them when they reach the twilight years of their life. The movie has already received rave reviews by critics and will surely tickle your funny bone along with giving out a much-needed social message.

This story is provided by Reverberation Films. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Reverberation Films)

