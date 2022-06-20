RED FM announces Red Indies radio festival

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies Radio Festival - the biggest celebration of music on radio. On the occasion of World Music Day 2022, the festival will begin on June 20 and will continue till June 24. The on-air festival will showcase the Indie artists from across the country and give their music a national platform throughout the week. From conversations to sharing their musical journeys, the festival will also have some of the renowned names from the music industry joining the celebration. From early morning classical shows with stalwarts from the classical world like Satish Vyas, Abhijeet Pohankar and the morning show being taken over by leading indie artists such as Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Papon and many more. Join us for some throwback afternoons with Indie Hain Hum season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and the recently concluded season 3 with Sachet Parampara. Another segment to look forward to will be 'Late Night with Legends' featuring Amit Trivedi, Palash Sen, Neeraj Sridhar and many more sharing their musical stories with RED FM listeners.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Radio is a medium for music discovery and with that thought we started our journey to promote and support independent musicians across the country through our proposition - Red Indies. RED FM has championed the cause of a burgeoning Indie Music Industry by flagging off a dedicated on air IP, Red Indies Radio Festival. The entire festival is all about the celebration of music and independent artists across a wide spectrum of music genres. The idea behind the project is to celebrate independent artists who follow their passion to create something extraordinary and connects them to a world of new audiences and opportunities." This World Music Day, music enthusiasts are in for a celebration with Red Indies Radio Festival. Tune in to be a part of this week-long fiesta of Indie music on RED FM.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station, and Best RJs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)