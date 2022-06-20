Left Menu

Gold lower by Rs 242; silver drops Rs 770

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:53 IST
Gold lower by Rs 242; silver drops Rs 770
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 242 to Rs 50,735 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,977 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 770 to Rs 60,460 per kg from Rs 61,230 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,839 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 21.60 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at USD 1,839 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices got support from a weaker dollar and lower bond yields,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022