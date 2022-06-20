Left Menu

12 interstate trains cancelled due to agitation over 'Agnipath' scheme

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:08 IST
12 interstate trains cancelled due to agitation over 'Agnipath' scheme
The Eastern Railway on Monday cancelled 12 interstate express trains and rescheduled 11 others, including those originating from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations, owing to the agitations in Bihar and some other states over the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the Armed forces, an official said.

Protests over the short-service scheme had turned violent in various parts of the country last week, with agitators setting fire to trains and vandalising railway property, Of the 12 trains cancelled are Kolkata-Jaynagar Express, Kolkata-Azamgarh Express, Doon Express and Sealdah-Ajmer Express, the ER official said.

Among the trains rescheduled are Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Howrah-Bikaner Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express and Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express. A South Eastern Railway official, however, said that interstate express train services under the zone --- from Howrah, Shalimar and Santragachi stations – ran on schedule during the day.

