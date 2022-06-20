Left Menu

Man killed, 5 injured in car accident near JK's Bhadarwah

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh 33, son of Faqir Singh, a resident of village Sharerna Bhalla tehsil, Block Medical Officer Shakeel Ahmed Sumbria said.The injured, including four members of a family, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital Bhadarwah.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:05 IST
One person was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge here on Monday, officials said.

''The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh (33), son of Faqir Singh, a resident of village Sharerna Bhalla tehsil,'' Block Medical Officer Shakeel Ahmed Sumbria said.

The injured, including four members of a family, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital Bhadarwah. ''Their condition is stable and they are responding well to the treatment,'' the official added. The victims were on their way from Bhaderwah to Padri meadow. The accident occurred near Bamlakhi village at 3.30 pm, officials said.

A case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

