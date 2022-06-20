Left Menu

Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery, likely to resume normal activities in two-three months

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS chief Raj Thackeray underwent hip replacement surgery at the Lilavati Hospital here on Monday, the doctors treating him said.He is likely to resume his normal activities in the next two-three months, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:22 IST
Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery, likely to resume normal activities in two-three months
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray underwent hip replacement surgery at the Lilavati Hospital here on Monday, the doctors treating him said.

He is likely to resume his normal activities in the next two-three months, they said. Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and underwent surgery on the morning (of Monday), his doctor Jalil Parkar told reporters.

"His hip was badly damaged and he was experiencing excruciating pain. He underwent hip replacement surgery in the morning," Dr. Vinod Agarwal, the senior orthopaedic surgeon who operated upon Thackeray said, adding that the operation procedure took around 90 minutes. The surgery went well and the recovery will be good, Agarwal said. "He will be in the hospital for the next five-six days and will require physiotherapy," Dr Agarwal said. When asked about his recovery, Dr Agarwal said Thackeray should be able to perform his normal activities in the next two-three months. Thackeray's physiotherapy will start on Tuesday and will continue for the next five-six days. He will also undergo aggressive physiotherapy once he is discharged, Dr Parkar said.

"If everything goes well and if his legs are able to bear his weight, then he can resume normal activities in the next two-three months," he added. Earlier this month, Thackeray deferred his proposed visit to Ayodhya citing health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022