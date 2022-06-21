Delhi: MCD releases Rs 548 crore for staff salary, pension of retired employees

Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released about Rs 548 crore towards one month's salary of all its staff and pension of retired employees.

MCD has released a sum of Rs 404 crore towards paying salary of its employees and Rs 143.88 crore for pension of retired employees, for one month, the civic body said in a statement.

The corporation is ''committed'' to consistent augmentation of its revenue so that developmental works can be done and salaries and pensions are released in a time-bound manner, it said.

So, MCD has released a sum of Rs 547.88 crore, which includes due one month salary of all its employees and one month pension of retired employees, the statement said.

On May 24, civic officials had said that it had released due one month salary and pension of all employees.

Soon, the remainder of outstanding salary and pension would also be released, they had claimed. The erstwhile three civic bodies — NDMC, SDMC and EDMC — have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

