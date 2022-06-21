Codelco workers in Chile to start national strike on Wednesday -union

Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco will start a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the government's and the company's decision to close a troubled smelter, a union official said. "We are going to start on Wednesday in the first shift," Amador Pantoja, president of the Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), told Reuters Monday.

Workers had threatened a national strike if the board of directors did not invest to upgrade a troubled smelter located in a saturated industrial zone in Chile's central coast. Instead, Codelco said on Friday that it would terminate its Ventanas smelter, which has been closed for maintenance and operational adjustments after a recent environmental incident sickened dozens in the region.

The unionized workers insist Ventanas needs $53 million dollars for capsules that retain gases and allow the smelter to operate under environmental compliance, which was dismissed by the government.

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek skips Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon; Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismisses Chile complaint and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)