Services delayed on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to tech snag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:44 IST
Services delayed on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to tech snag
Services were delayed on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line due to a technical issue, sources said.

There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), they said.

Yellow Line connect Samyapur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.

''Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted.

More details were awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

