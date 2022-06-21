Services delayed on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to tech snag

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:14 IST
Services were delayed for nearly an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow line due to a technical issue, sources said.

There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), they said.

Yellow Line connect Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.

''Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 1 PM.

Around 2 PM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.

Services have been delayed on the Blue Line on several occasion in June. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank that connects to Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

Services were briefly delayed on the Blue Line on Sunday due to fault in a train at the Mandi House Metro Station, officials had said.

The Blue Line had suffered a major technical snag on June 9, when commuters, largely office-goers, were stranded for over two hours.

On June 6, commuters on the same line suffered an hour-and-a-half-long delay as services came down with a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

