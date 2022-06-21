Left Menu

Rupee drops 12 paise to 78.10 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:02 IST
Rupee drops 12 paise to 78.10 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee declined 12 paise to close at 78.10 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.00 and finally ended at 78.10, down 12 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 7 paise to settle at 77.98.

''This was another quiet day for the rupee even after strong Intermarket cues. Global equities are up while the dollar is down against major trading currencies,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said higher crude oil prices and yields restricted gains in the rupee.

''The USD-INR has been in the range of 77.95 to 78.10 after touching an all-time high of 78.28 on June 13.

''Near-term bias for USD-INR remains range-bound within 77.70 to 78.30. Swing traders can use a lower range for long and cover at the upper range,'' Parmar said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.68 percent to 103.99.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.68 percent to USD 116.05 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 934.23 points or 1.81 percent up at 52,532.07, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 288.65 points or 1.88 percent to 15,638.80.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,217.12 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022