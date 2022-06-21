Railway connectivity to Konark soon: Union minister

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said steps are being taken to provide railway connectivity to Konark and a full-fledged high-speed 5G service for Odisha soon. Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, was speaking on the sideline of a function marking the International Yoga Day at Konark in Puri district. Noting that rail connectivity to Konark for visiting the famous Sun Temple will increase the footfall of tourists from the country and abroad, Vaishnaw said a survey will be conducted soon to connect Konark with railway lines. The survey will be done to determine whether the railway line to Konark will be connected through Puri or any other route.

The minister also said that the projects worth Rs 364 crore for the development of Puri railway station into a world-class transit hub would be completed in two years.

"New Jatri Niwas will be constructed and it will be designed in a way which will have the ability to withstand wind speed up to 200-300 kmph," he said.

For the transportation of devotees coming from across the country during Rath Jatra to Puri, the Railways would run 205 trains, the minister said. Replying to a question on a full-fledged high-speed 5G service to Odisha, the minister said in the first phase, 20 to 25 cities across the country will get 5G connectivity by the end of August-September, 2022.

Vaishnaw said no city from Odisha has been included to avail 5G service in the first phase. In the next phase of 5G deployment, Odisha will get the services, he said.

Urging political parties not to politicize the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, he requested everyone not to be carried away by rumors. The scheme was long due since the 1990s and many countries are already implementing such schemes, Vaishnaw said.

