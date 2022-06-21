Left Menu

Go Green Warehouse Private Limited raised undisclosed amount through structured debt financing

Go Green Warehouses Private Limited, an integrated commodity management solutions provider, announced the raising of structured debt finance from a domestic financial institution.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Go Green Warehouses Private Limited, an integrated commodity management solutions provider, announced the raising of structured debt finance from a domestic financial institution. Founded by Maulik Shah in 2012, Go Green Warehouses Private Limited is a one-stop solution for Agri Value Chain. To make the agri-value chain smoother for farmers and FPOs, Go Green Warehouses also offer financial facilitation and collateral management for the harvested stock as services. They are currently present across 13 states.

Go Green has raised funding to fuel its growth and feed its working capital needs. Go Green sought GetFive Corporate Advisors LLP, an Ahmedabad-based boutique Investment Banking and M&A Transaction Advisory firm, help to secure the required funding. GetFive helped Go Green define an efficient structure for financial institutions' potential investors and helped them find and get the right financer on board. True to their benchmark, they turned the deal in 2 months.

An elated Maulik Shah, Managing Director, Go Green Warehouses Private Limited said, "The GetFive team took our requirements as their own and helped build the structure from scratch. They took the pain to understand our business model in-depth and analyze the optimal funding required. They handheld us through the entire process, ensuring a short turnaround time to secure funds." "It was exciting to work with Go Green's team. We as team Getfive is totally convinced on the vision of Maulik Bhai and It was the immense support of the Go Green team that the execution was smooth and as per the requirements of the company," said Shrikant Goyal, Co-founding Member and Managing Partner, GetFive.

Founded by Maulik Shah in 2012, Go Green Warehouses Private Limited is a one-stop solution for Agri Value Chain. To make the agri-value chain smoother for farmers and FPOs, Go Green Warehouses also offer financial facilitation and collateral management for the harvested stock as services. They are currently present across 13 states. GetFive Corporate Advisors LLP is a boutique Investment Banking and M&A Transaction Advisory firm based in Ahmedabad. GetFive prides itself on being an agile and dynamic financial firm that believes in customer delight. GetFive, with the mission to unlock the business potential of its clients, offers financial consultancy in Fundraising, Merger and Acquisition, Transactional Advisory, IPO Readiness assessment, and Start-up advisory services. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has offices in the USA, Australia, Canada, Norway and New Zealand.

