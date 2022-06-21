Left Menu

Nippon Express Launches New Transport Service Using Environment-friendly Isothermal Packaging

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

TOKYO, June 21, 2022 /Kyodo JBN- AsiaNet/ -- -First Japanese Logistics Company to Collaborate with EMBALL'ISO, Experienced in Vaccine Transport- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has become the first Japanese logistics company to collaborate with EMBALL'ISO, a French company with a proven track record in vaccine transport, by launching a new international air freight service using environment-friendly isothermal packaging produced by EMBALL'ISO.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202206172666-O3-21gHn0Zz Environment-friendly isothermal packaging: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202206172666/_prw_PI1fl_d758x95t.jpg Background to service development The medical and pharmaceutical industries among others require strict temperature control of their products during transport, and there is growing interest in environment-friendly logistics services across all industries. As a key measure in its growth strategy for core businesses, the NX Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry in the ''NX Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth'' and has accordingly been expanding its temperature-controlled transport services.

Nippon Express is the first Japanese logistics company to partner with EMBALL'ISO by developing a new service combining EMBALL'ISO's reusable passive (non-powered) high-performance isothermal packaging with international air transport, thereby enhancing its temperature-controlled transport services. This new environment-friendly service will help reduce its customers' CO2 emissions while strictly maintaining the required temperatures during transport.

Service overview Service name NX-SOLUTION Temperature-controlled Transport Service Using Environment-friendly Isothermal Packaging Features -The service uses packaging with high isothermal performance that satisfies the ISTA 7D standard*.

-The environment-friendly isothermal packaging can be collected in 80 countries/regions around the world.

-Transporting goods in reusable packaging will help reduce supply-chain CO2 emissions.

*An international test standard developed by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) and widely adopted around the world for packaged cargo.

Packages are exposed for stipulated periods of time to specified temperature environments for summer and winter to test their internal temperature retention time.

Lineup Packaging for three temperature ranges can be selected in the sizes best suited for customers' cargo volume.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202206172666/_prw_PI2fl_0ihi4245.png Going forward, the NX Group will continue enhancing and expanding end-to-end services that meet the need for increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical logistics.

About EMBALL'ISO: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202206172666-O1-rWQgxhQh.pdf Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

