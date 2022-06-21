Left Menu

Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 6.07 cr interest payment for NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:08 IST
Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 6.07 cr interest payment for NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was June 20, 2022, said a regulatory filing from FEL.

''The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on June 20, 2022,'' it said.

The Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm has defaulted on several payments in the last few months.

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 120 crore.

FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between December 20, 2021, to June 19, 2022, it said.

The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 10.15 per cent per annum.

Earlier this month, FEL had defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 1.41 crore for its non-convertible debentures of Rs 29 crore.

In April, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of Rs 2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.

FEL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022