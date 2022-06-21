Left Menu

Nepal's private airlines association threatens to halt all flights from Wednesday if demands not met

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:34 IST
Nepal's private airlines association threatens to halt all flights from Wednesday if demands not met
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's private airlines operators on Tuesday threatened to halt all regular flights beginning Wednesday if the government fails to address their five-point demand and the aviation regulator does not roll back its decisions made on Sunday.

During a press conference organised in Kathmandu, the Airlines Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN), an umbrella organisation of the private airlines, announced plans to suspend regular operation of all flights, asking the government to withdraw all the fee hikes made recently including on landing, parking, passenger service, and navigation.

It also demanded that the authorities make available long-term helipads, hangars for the maintenance of helicopters and other necessary infrastructure on the premises of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu.

The protest of the AOAN comes in the wake of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) unveiling a mandatory provision for the night-stop parking to 34 aircraft, including 14 helicopters outside the Kathmandu Valley, citing the lack of sufficient space at the TIA.

The AOAN has demanded that the CAAN scrap the new provision and allow them to operate as before without any obstructions from Kathmandu.

Besides, the airlines companies have also demanded the government to take measures for removal of Nepali flag carriers from the backlist of the European Union (EU).

According to the association, the entire tourism sector has been affected since Nepali airlines were included in the air safety list by the European Commission in December 2013.

Nepal has tightened flight permit rules for airlines by making it mandatory to have clear weather throughout the route, after a preliminary investigation indicated that bad weather was the main cause of the Tara Air plane crash in the Himalayan nation's mountainous Mustang district that killed all 22 people, including four Indians, on board.

Nepal, a country often referred to as one of the world's riskiest places to fly, has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in mountainous terrain.

Fickle weather patterns are not the only problem for flight operations in Nepal. According to a 2019 safety report from CAAN, Nepal's ''hostile topography'' is also part of the ''huge challenge'' faced by pilots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022