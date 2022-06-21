Left Menu

Swedish parliament gives nod to SAS debt conversion plan

Sweden's parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal by the government to allow loss-making airline SAS to convert debt borrowed from the state into equity, as part of a process to help rescue the carrier from collapse. Fighting to survive, SAS, which is part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, plans comprehensive reorganisation to slash costs, raise 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($942 million) in cash from owners and investors, and convert 20 billion of debt to equity.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:45 IST
Swedish parliament gives nod to SAS debt conversion plan

Sweden's parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal by the government to allow loss-making airline SAS to convert debt borrowed from the state into equity, as part of a process to help rescue the carrier from collapse.

Fighting to survive, SAS, which is part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, plans comprehensive reorganisation to slash costs, raise 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($942 million) in cash from owners and investors, and convert 20 billion of debt to equity. The Swedish government this month suggested parliament agree to the debt conversion, but said no to injecting more cash than it already has into the long-struggling airline.

The Danish government has said it is willing to write off debt and inject more capital however - as long as private investors get on board too. ($1 = 10.0887 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022