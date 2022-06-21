Left Menu

Several trains cancelled amid Assam floods, damage to rail property in Bihar

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several trains were cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday due to damage to railway properties in parts of Bihar amid protests over the Agnipath scheme, and the flood in Assam.

The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Mairabari–Guwahati Passenger Special, Silghat Town–Guwahati DEMU Special will remain cancelled on June 22, an NFR spokesperson said.

The Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Express on June 23 has also been cancelled, he said.

Railway tracks have been damaged due to breaches caused by flood water in the Chaparmukh–Senchoa section in Lumding division in Assam, he added.

More than 25 trains were cancelled by NFR on Monday.

