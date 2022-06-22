DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 23

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 ** MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos attends a meeting of the Youth FAD Foundation - 0730 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event - 1300 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual Federal City Council's District Strong event - 1600 GMT. BRUSSELS - Q&A with European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, at an online event organised by Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo and the Asociación de Periodistas de Información Económica – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT - Opening keynote speech on "Tackling the climate and environmental crises – the roles of banks and supervisors" followed by a Q&A session by Frank Elderson at 10th Annual Conference on Bank Steering & Bank Management (Gesamtbanksteuerung) of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Frankfurt, Germany - 0735 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1330 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (in Philadelphia) and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtual from Richmond) participate in macroeconomic outlook discussion before the Macroeconomic Policy to Foster Equality: Symposium with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. - 1730 GMT TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, on "Growth and Risk – The future of the Canadian economy" – 1440 GMT. CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1655 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in European Council meeting. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. - 1400 GMT

BRUSSELS - Opening speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at SRB and ECB Joint Conference – "The test of time: Banking Union a decade on" in Brussels, Belgium - 1230 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 ** LISBON - Bank of Portugal governor and ECB board member Mario Centeno present the central bank's financial stability report - 0930 GMT ** BERLIN - Huw Pill, Bank of England's Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis, delivers speech at the Walter Eucken Institute and Stiftung Geld und Währung Scientific Conference "Inflation and Debt – Challenges for Monetary Policy after COVID-19" - 0130 GMT. ** LONDON - Bank of England interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel, speaks on the global economic system. - 1345 GMT

ORANGE, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly Chapman speaks on monetary policy before hybrid Shadow Open Market Conference 2022 hosted by Chapman University - 2000 GMT. ZURICH - Participation by ECB vice-President Luis de Guindos in panel discussion at UBS expert talk "Central Banks and Inflation" – 1130 GMT. BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul in panel discussion on "Operational resilience – are banks prepared for the worst?" at a SRB and ECB Joint Conference – 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Fireside chat by ECB bank supervisor Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at the AFME/OMFIF 2nd Annual European Financial Integration Conference in Frankfurt, Germany - 1010 GMT ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the UBS Panel discussion Central Banks and Inflation– 1130 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization - 1030 GMT BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 27 LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29) TUESDAY, JUNE 28 ** LONDON - Head of Market Intelligence and Analysis at the Bank of England, Andrea Rosen gives remarks at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe event - 0730 GMT. ** ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly Chapman participates in virtual fireside chat in event hosted by LinkedIn. - 1630 GMT

LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro project – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 ** ATHENS - Victoria Cleland, Bank of England's executive director of payments delivers speech at the Currency Research Central Bank Payments Conference 2022 "Rowing in unison to enhance cross-border payments" - 1135 GMT. SINTRA, Portugal - Chair of Federal Reserve of U.S Jay Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and BIS General Manager Augustin Carstens speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking - 1230 GMT SINTRA, PORTUGAL - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in "Panel 2: The role of inflation expectations in monetary policymaking" before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Sintra, Portugal. - 1030 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 ** FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at the ECON Committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium - 0700 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde followed by discussion with audience at first meeting of The Simone Veil Pact organised by Renew Europe - 1330 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 5

LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JULY 8

** MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks on and participates in discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends before event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. - 1500 GMT MONDAY, JULY 11

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1, 2023. WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference

THURSDAY, JULY 28 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT

