Credgenics wins the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform position in IBS Intelligence India Sales League Table 2022

• Credgenics ranked #1 Market Leader in India Retail Lending and #2 Regional Leader in APAC with a stellar record of new order wins • Credgenics ranked #1 Star Performer SLT New Entrant in APAC in its first ever participation with inclusion in Industry Leader Special listing NEW DELHI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credgenics, the leading provider of loan collections and debt resolution SaaS-based technology solutions to banks, non-banking finance companies and FinTech lenders worldwide, today announced that the platform is ranked #1 leader in India in Retail Lending Systems category by the UK-based research and advisory analyst firm, IBS Intelligence, in their Annual Sales League Table 2022.

Credgenics bagged the top spot as the Best Selling Retail Loan Collections Platform in Retail Lending category in India Sales League Table 2022, a reflection of its rapidly increasing market share. Credgenics is also the #2 Regional Leader in APAC based on its large number of new sales orders and the #1 Star Performer SLT New Entrant in the APAC. Running for over two decades, the iconic Annual IBSi Sales League Table ranks the leading banking technology systems for their new customer order wins worldwide during the year. It is an industry-wide neutral benchmark for banking technology system sales globally.

Credgenics enables banks and other non-banking lending companies to digitally transform their end-to-end collections processes. The AI-powered SaaS based platform comes with innovative capabilities that bring a unique digital-first and data driven perspective to retail loan collections. The market leading platform makes collections faster, super-efficient customer-centric, and intelligent. Credgenics platform, designed by the banking domain experts, follows an agile product roadmap approach to ensure that its customers remain ahead of the technology and business transformation curve.

Mr. Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Credgenics, said, ''We are extremely proud of winning the top leadership position in collections in India and being ranked second in the APAC. Our exemplary performance with our debutant entry is a true reflection of the overwhelming support and confidence shown by the banking and financial services industry leaders. This recognition for our AI-powered platform reinforces our belief that retail loan collections is ripe for disruption and our innovation backed transformation agenda is resonating across the community. We are confident that our digital-first and data driven approach to collections will help us replicate this success in other markets.'' Robin Amlot, Managing Editor, IBS Intelligence, commented, ''With 1,900+ technology deals from 60 suppliers across 134 countries that involved 1,000+ banks, this year's IBS Intelligence SLT was extremely competitive. It is amazing to see the grand entry that Credgenics has made to the Sales League Table. In its maiden participation, Credgenics has claimed the leadership position in India Retail Lending category by a significant margin and #2 position in APAC with its remarkable number of new orders. A worthy #1 Star Performer New Entrant to the SLT, Credgenics' performance demonstrates the potential for innovative technology solutions as the banking and financial services industry continues to remain aggressive on the path of digital transformation.'' About Credgenics: Credgenics is a leading provider of loan collections and debt resolution technology solutions for Banks, NBFCs, ARCs & Digital lending firms worldwide. Credgenics' SaaS platform helps lenders with end-to-end digitized loan collections through a mix of AI-led digital communications, litigation services, integrated payments platform, and a feet-on-street app for collections agents. With Credgenics, lenders have boosted their collections efficiency, enhanced the recovery rates, and transformed their customer experiences. https://www.credgenics.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844975/Credgenics_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

