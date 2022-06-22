Main accused in NSE Co-location case arrested

The CBI has arrested Sanjay Gupta, owner, and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd, in connection with the NSE Co-location scam in which brokers allegedly abused the facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market, officials said on Wednesday. The agency has already arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO and Managing Director of NSE, and Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer of the market, they said. Gupta was arrested here on Tuesday night, four years after the agency had registered the FIR in the Co-location scam case against him and his company.

The recent CBI probe showed that he allegedly tried to destroy evidence and also bribe SEBI officials investigating the NSE Co-location scam case, they said.

It is alleged Gupta approached a ''syndicate'' through which he tried to influence SEBI officials, they said.

The agency was also probing unidentified officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mumbai and other unknown persons.

''It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of Stock Exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market,'' the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

