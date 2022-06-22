Left Menu

UK rail workers around Liverpool vote to accept 7.1% pay deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:36 IST
Employees on the British train network around Liverpool have voted to accepted a 7.1% pay deal, a union said on Wednesday, after the first day of massive strikes across the region over pay.

"What this clearly shows is our union, and sister unions, are in no way a block on finding the solutions needed to avoid a summer of discontent on the railways," Transport Salaried Staff's Association's General Secretar Manuel Cortes said in a statement, on the Merseyrail deal.

