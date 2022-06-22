Magik Cook to provide essential ingredients to pilgrims at Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV): Magik Cook, one of the leading food processing brands of the Northeast, will supply free Atta, Maida, Sooji and Besan for the preparation of food for the various outstation pilgrims that have gathered at the Kamakhya Temple for the annual Ambubachi Mela that will commence from today. As a token of goodwill gesture, Magik Cook has vowed to extend the services of providing essential ingredients for the preparation of food for the various outstation pilgrims from across the country.

Ambubachi Mela is the annual festival that is celebrated every year in the Kamakhya temple premise symbolising the fertility cult of the goddess Kamakhya. This annual festival that reflects India's spiritual, cultural and social values is being frequented by devotees from various parts of the country. After a gap of two years, thousands of pilgrims, starting from sadhus-sadhvis to householders, from all over India, have already gathered in the Nilachal Hills to offer their prayers in the famous Kamakhya temple. Commenting on the initiative, Sanjeev Bajoria, Managing Director, SMFL said, "Ambubachi Mela is the biggest spiritual festival of the region and lakhs of devotees throng the temple every year from various parts of the country and abroad. We feel privileged to extend our hospitality to the devotees and the visitors of the festival in our own simple way."

Commenting on the initiative, Anahita Bajoria, Deputy Managing Director, SMFL stated, "We feel privileged to get the opportunity to extend our support in helping the pilgrims that have come a long way to seek Devi's blessings." She further stated, "We hope that Devi Kamakhya answers the prayers of all the pilgrims that have travelled from far and nearby places during the holy period of Ambubachi Mela."

The decision to provide Atta, Maida, Sooji and Besan for the preparation of meals for the outstation pilgrims is being applauded by all the visitors and devotees as well as other voluntary organizations working at the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple. Magik Cook is the flagship brand of Shree Mahabir Foods Limited which is engaged in manufacturing an assortment of Wheat Flour, Fresh Semolina, Gram Flour, Maida Flour and Bread Flour. Owing to their longer shelf life, purity, these products are highly demanded. Company has spacious warehouse, modern packaging facilities and a wide distribution network. Under the excellent leadership of the mentor of the organisation Anahita Bajoria the company has gained a good position in the market.

