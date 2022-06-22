Left Menu

GMR Power and Urban Infra acquires 100 pc stake in GMR Green Energy

It is yet to commence commercial operations.GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd has acquired 100 per cent stake in GMR Green Energy Private Ltd GGEPL from GMR Solar Energy Private Ltd GSEPL a fellow subsidiary, it said in a BSE filing.The company has acquired the entire 50,000 equity shares of GGEPL at face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh on June 21, 2022, it added.The acquisition did not require any government or regulatory approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:24 IST
GMR Power and Urban Infra acquires 100 pc stake in GMR Green Energy
GMR Power and Urban Infra on Wednesday said it has acquired 100 percent stake in GMR Green Energy Private Ltd from GMR Solar Energy Private Ltd.

GMR Green Energy was incorporated in 2022 with the objective to pursue opportunities in the green energy business. It is yet to commence commercial operations.

''GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd has acquired 100 percent stake in GMR Green Energy Private Ltd (GGEPL) from GMR Solar Energy Private Ltd (GSEPL) a fellow subsidiary,'' it said in a BSE filing.

The company has acquired the entire 50,000 equity shares of GGEPL at a face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh on June 21, 2022, it added.

The acquisition did not require any government or regulatory approval. Pursuant to the acquisition, GGEPL would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it added.

