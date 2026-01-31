Left Menu

Man held for thefts onboard trains in Thane district

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing multiple thefts within the jurisdiction of the Kalyan GRP, the official said, adding that a gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh and 18 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 4.15 lakh were recovered.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 09:56 IST
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a series of thefts reported onboard express and local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Kalyan GRP arrested Dilip Ramavatar Sahu (52), a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kalyan East, and seized gold jewellery and mobile phones worth Rs 7.15 lakh, the official said. The GRP was probing the theft of a gold chain at Kalyan railway station on January 16, senior inspector Pandhari Kande said. ''Based on technical analysis and sustained patrolling during peak hours, a trap was laid at the railway station, and the accused was apprehended,'' he said. The accused was involved in several theft cases registered between 2023 and 2026 with Kalyan GRP, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

