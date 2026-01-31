Man held for thefts onboard trains in Thane district

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a series of thefts reported onboard express and local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Kalyan GRP arrested Dilip Ramavatar Sahu (52), a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kalyan East, and seized gold jewellery and mobile phones worth Rs 7.15 lakh, the official said. The GRP was probing the theft of a gold chain at Kalyan railway station on January 16, senior inspector Pandhari Kande said. ''Based on technical analysis and sustained patrolling during peak hours, a trap was laid at the railway station, and the accused was apprehended,'' he said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing multiple thefts within the jurisdiction of the Kalyan GRP, the official said, adding that a gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh and 18 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 4.15 lakh were recovered. The accused was involved in several theft cases registered between 2023 and 2026 with Kalyan GRP, he said.

