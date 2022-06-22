Left Menu

Delhivery to expand infra in Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Logistics firm Delhivery on Wednesday announced its plans to expand its infrastructure in Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bengaluru to enhance its processing capacity to cater to demand from the southern and western regions of the country.

As a part of this, Delhivery said, it is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for an over 1-million sq ft facility in Bengaluru.

These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023, the company stated.

The Bengaluru unit will also include a warehousing facility for multi-channel order fulfillment.

''Since our inception, we have created a robust pan-India network supported by high-quality infrastructure, automation, proprietary technology, and data capabilities. ''Aligned to our objective, we will continue to drive speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency for all our customers through these ongoing investments,'' said Ajith Pai, chief operating officer at Delhivery.

With the growth of the cargo sector, there is a need to augment the logistics infrastructure, said Bodapati Bhaskar, CEO, of GMR Enterprises Limited.

''GMR Logistics is happy to partner with Delhivery for their 1-million sq. ft mega warehouse project in Bangalore. The two partners are committed to building world-class infrastructure, and creating a warehousing footprint across the country,'' he added.

Stating that Welspun One Logistics Park (WOLP) has worked closely with Delhivery to create a customized solution to suit their needs, its Managing Director Anshul Singhal said ''with the logistics and warehousing sector going through a transformational phase in India, this partnership will take us one step closer to positively value add to our client's business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality Grade A assets.'' A part of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, WOLP is an integrated platform designed to deliver large format and institutional Grade-A logistics parks across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

