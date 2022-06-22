Left Menu

NSE's public interest director Rao attends 62 committee meetings during FY22

Besides, all of them attended the nine board meetings.NSE pays only sitting fees to its non-executive directors as prescribed under SECC Regulations. The sitting fee paid to the non-executive directors for attending the board meetings is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 for committee meetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:50 IST
NSE's public interest director Rao attends 62 committee meetings during FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Anuradha Rao, a public interest director at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), attended 62 committee meetings during the financial year 2021-22, translating into at least one meeting a week.

The exchange has a handful of committees, including for audit, corporate social responsibility (CSR), risk management, stakeholders relationship and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

According to NSE's annual report report for 2021-22, Rao, a former MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Funds, attended 62 committee meetings and all the nine board meetings of the exchange.

By attending these meetings, she earned a fee of Rs 55.5 lakh, which included Rs 46.5 lakh from committee meetings and the remaining Rs 9 lakh from board meetings.

Rao attended all the nine meetings of the audit committee and 13 meetings of the NRC.

The other public interest directors -- Mona Bhide, K Narasimha Murthy, Girish Chandra Chaturvedi and S Sudarshan attended more than 40 committee meetings each during the year under review.

Bhide attended 49 committee meetings, followed by Murthy (45), Chaturvedi (42) and Sudarshan (41). Besides, all of them attended the nine board meetings.

NSE pays only sitting fees to its non-executive directors as prescribed under SECC Regulations. The sitting fee paid to the non-executive directors for attending the board meetings is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 for committee meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022